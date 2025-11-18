Advertisement
BABA SIDDIQUE MURDER CASE

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Main Accused Anmol Bishnoi Being Brought Back To Delhi

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Earlier, the Mumbai Police had declared Anmol Bishnoi, who is the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, a ‘wanted accused’ in connection with the Baba Siddique murder case. Now, Anmol is being brought back to India following his extradition from the US. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 07:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Main Accused Anmol Bishnoi Being Brought Back To DelhiSenior NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai (Image Source: File Photo/ANI)

Baba Siddique Murder Case: In a major development in the murder case of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, gangster Anmol Bishnoi, the main suspect, is being brought back to India after his extradition from the United States, according to reports.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had declared Anmol Bishnoi, who is the younger brother of jailed mafia leader Lawrence Bishnoi, a ‘wanted accused’ and slapped the draconian Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against 26 others involved in the murder. 

Anmol Bishnoi, 26, who was holed up in the US, was detained and later arrested by the local US law enforcers. 

Also Read- After Delhi Blast, Gujarat On Edge? Gir Somnath Dargah Raided, Weapons Recovered

Baba Siddique Murder Case

On October 12, Baba Siddique (66), a senior NCP leader and ex-Congress Minister having close links with Bollywood and business circles, was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra East, at the height of the Dassehra Day celebrations.

According to IANS, initially, the Nirmal Nagar Police Station registered an FIR on the incident, and subsequently, the Crime Branch-CID also entered the investigations, given the political implications ahead of the just-concluded November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The police had filed the case under BNS Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5), read with Sections 3, 5, 25, and 27 of the Arms Act and Sections 37 and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act (MPA), and now additional charges under MCOCA.

Bishnois' Crime List

Besides the Siddique killing, the Bishnois have also been allegedly involved in multiple death threats to Bollywood legend Salim Khan and his actor son Salman Khan, besides a firing carried out at their Bandra home on April 14.

(with IANS inputs) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

