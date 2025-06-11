Zeeshan Akhtar, the alleged mastermind in the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, has been detained. As per the Mumbai Police, Zeeshan was detained in Canada on Tuesday.

“Akhtar, the absconding accused in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, has been taken into custody in Canada. Akhtar had been on the run since the incident, and police are now investigating how he managed to leave the country,” News 18 quoted Mumbai Police as saying.

Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's, office in Mumbai on October 12, 2024.

As per the police, Akhtar, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is suspected to be a member of the Vikram Brar gang.

Earlier, the police had arrested Salman Vohra and Akashdeep Singh in connection with the murder.

Siddique, originally from Bihar, began his political journey as a student leader and served as a municipal corporator twice. In 1999, he contested his first assembly elections from the Bandra seat and won. He continued his success by winning again in 2004 and 2009, but was defeated by BJP's Ashish Shelar in the 2014 assembly elections. He had also served as a Minister of State for Food & Civil Supplies, Labour and FDA.

In 2024, he resigned from Congress and joined the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar.