BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULT 2025

Babubarhi Election Result 2025: JDU's Mina Kumari Defeats RJD's Arun Kumar Singh

Babubarhi Assembly Election Result 2025: The Election Commission has announced the final results for Babubarhi Assembly Constituency in Bihar.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 10:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Babubarhi Assembly Election Result 2025: According to the Election Commission of India, from the Babubarhi assembly seat, Janata Dal United candidate Mina Kumari Singh has secured a victory by bagging 98,221  votes. She defeated the nearest Rashtriya Janata Dal rival Arun Kumar Singh by a margin of 17,568 votes. Arun Kumar Singh polled 80,653 votes. 

The Babubarhi Assembly constituency, created in 1977, has witnessed a fluctuating political landscape, with neither the RJD nor the JDU maintaining long-term dominance. In recent years, however, the Janata Dal (United) has strengthened its position by winning back-to-back assembly elections. In 2020, JDU’s Meena Kumari defeated RJD candidate Umakant Yadav by a margin of 11,488 votes, reinforcing the party’s growing hold on the constituency as it approaches the 2025 polls.

The numbers in this election show that the main contest was between the JDU and RJD candidates, while the Jan Suraaj candidate remained far behind. The result marks an important victory for the JDU in the region, with Mina Kumari Singh maintaining a steady lead from the early rounds of counting.

