'Baby, I Love You': Godman Chaitanyananda Accused Of Harassing Female Student, Making Sinister Threats

New Delhi: A disturbing case of alleged sexual harassment has emerged from the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, involving the institute’s former chancellor and self-styled godman, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, previously known as Swami (Dr.) Parthasarathy.

According to an FIR lodged by the institute’s management, several female students have come forward accusing Chaitanyananda of sustained harassment, manipulation, and intimidation. The allegations surfaced during a virtual meeting involving over 30 female students, during which multiple accounts of misconduct were shared.

Inappropriate Messages And Coercion

A 21-year-old scholarship student, speaking to The Indian Express, recounted her harrowing experience. “He was the chancellor… His office was on the ground floor of the building where our classes were held. In my first meeting, he looked at me weirdly and even demotivated me,” she said.

The student revealed that after she shared her medical records with him following an injury, Chaitanyananda began sending inappropriate messages at odd hours. These included: “Baby, I love you. I adore you, you are looking beautiful today,” along with comments about her hair.

“If I did not respond to these messages, he would tag the previous one and pressure me to reply,” she added.

When she informed the associate dean, her concerns were dismissed. “She said I had to reply since he was the Head. She even said the situation had been previously explained to some senior students.”

Academic Retaliation And Threats

The student further alleged she was penalised for resisting his advances. “Marks were unnecessarily deducted from my exam papers. Notices were issued to me for manipulated attendance.”

She also described being coerced into joining a trip to Rishikesh in March 2025 for a puja ceremony after Chaitanyananda acquired a new BMW. “On the way back, he kept passing inappropriate remarks at me and other women,” she claimed.

Upon their return, three senior female staff members allegedly instructed her to delete her WhatsApp chats with him.

“After Holi, he called me to his office and started addressing me as ‘baby’. I told him not to call me that. He then took out his phone, recorded a video of me, and later sent it to me with the message, "You are looking beautiful," the student alleged.

Late-Night Visits And Identity Manipulation

The FIR claims that students, particularly those from economically weaker backgrounds, were “forced to visit Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati in his quarters late at night”. One female student was allegedly compelled to change her name and delete messages to erase evidence.

Chaitanyananda was reportedly aided by three female wardens who coerced students into complying with his demands and pressured them to erase digital traces of his behaviour. All three have been named co-accused in the FIR.

Police Action And Ongoing Investigation

Police confirmed that two separate cases were registered on 25 August at Vasant Kunj North police station, one concerning sexual harassment and another related to a forged number plate discovered on a luxury vehicle.

During a search, investigators found a Volvo car bearing a fake diplomatic plate – 39 UN 1 – in the basement of the institute, allegedly used by Chaitanyananda.

“We have registered two different cases, one for sexual harassment and another for the forged number plate. Our teams are actively searching for him and connecting all the important leads,” a senior officer stated.

A Lookout Circular has been issued to prevent the accused from fleeing the country. Multiple teams have been formed to track his whereabouts.

The FIR includes charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) -- Section 75(2), Sexual harassment, Section 79 - Words or gestures intended to insult the modesty of a woman, Section 351(2)-Criminal intimidation

Institution Distances Itself From Accused

In the wake of these allegations, the Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham in Sringeri, Karnataka, with which Chaitanyananda was previously associated, issued a public statement disowning any connection with him.

Notably, the accused has authored 28 books, many of which feature forewords and reviews by prominent public figures.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have pledged a thorough probe into the allegations.