Baby undergoes surgery in Delhi, receives mother's milk from 1000 km away

New Delhi: A month-old baby, who underwent surgery in Delhi's Max Hospital has been receiving his mother's milk from a destination which is 1000km away. The milk is put in small containers and is brought all the way over from Leh in a flight.

The baby was born with a complication where both the windpipe and the food pipe were connected. He was moved to Delhi from Leh for the necessary surgery the very next day after his birth.

Doctor Harshvardhan, a Pediatrician at Max Hospital said, "The mother's milk is important for the baby to build his immunity."

So, every morning the child's father Jikmet Wangdu waits for a flight from Leh at Delhi Airport. Wangdu has a friend who works at Leh Airport with the help of airlines staff, milk is delivered to Delhi on a daily basis. The father quickly reaches the hospital with the supply of milk from Delhi Airport.

Wangdu claims that the mother can not come to Delhi herself as she is weak after her delivery via Caesarean section. But she spends six hours everyday storing her milk for her child.

From airlines employees to staff and doctors and the hospital in Delhi to even the many unknown passengers have been working hard day and night for the child's parents. As a result of this, there is hope that the baby could be sent home in the next one week.