Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Backstab at UN? New world map cuts Arunachal, Aksai Chin from India, marks them ‘disputed territory’

Backstab at UN? New world map cuts Arunachal, Aksai Chin from India, marks them ‘disputed territory’

The map also marks the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir and includes a note on the unresolved status of the region. India says its support for the UN resolution did not approve any specific map or border depiction.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 10:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 10:29 PM IST
Backstab at UN? New world map cuts Arunachal, Aksai Chin from India, marks them ‘disputed territory’
Image Credit: UN endorsed new world map. (Photo: UN.ORG)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Backstab at UN? New world map cuts Arunachal, Aksai Chin from India, marks them ‘disputed territory’
2
3
4
5