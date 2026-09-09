/Backstab at UN? New world map cuts Arunachal, Aksai Chin from India, marks them ‘disputed territory’

New Delhi: Despite New Delhi supporting the UN resolution under which the map was introduced, a new world map backed by the United Nations has shown Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as disputed areas between India and China.
The map was first published on July 1 during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) debate on the “Correct the Map” proposal. Its depiction of parts of India's territory has faced objections in India.
The treatment of Arunachal in the map differs from India's official territorial map. The state has been shown as a separate area between Assam and China, with its boundary with Nagaland removed from the map. Aksai Chin has also been marked separately, with India shown along its western side and China on its eastern side.
India considers both Arunachal and Aksai Chin part of its territory and has rejected Chinese territorial claims over these areas.
The map also has a dotted line across Jammu and Kashmir to show the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan. A footnote on the map says, "The dotted line represents approximately the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir agreed upon by India and Pakistan." It adds, "The final status of Jammu and Kashmir has not yet been agreed upon by the parties."
The United Nations has not given an explanation for these changes or stated why the two areas were presented in this manner.
The UN General Assembly adopted the African Union-backed "Correct the Map" proposal last week. Togo, aaa country in West Africa, presented the proposal on behalf of the African group.
The resolution calls for more accurate and fair representation of territories on world maps, with particular attention to the way African countries and regions are shown.
The proposal is not legally binding. The map is expected to be used by international and multilateral organisations as a standard representation of the world's regions.
It was introduced as part of the work on the resolution and includes territorial representations that extend beyond Africa.
India voted in favour of the proposal. New Delhi said its support was based on the broader principle of ensuring fair representation in geographical mapping, rather than approval of any particular map.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India's vote was based on "the fundamental principle of promoting equal-area map representation".
The ministry also made clear that the resolution should not be treated as India's acceptance of any particular map or depiction of national boundaries.
"We also emphasised that the resolution does not endorse any specific map, projection or depiction of national boundaries," the MEA said.
India further stated that its territory should be shown according to the country's official map, including the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
"India's sovereign territories should be depicted as per India's official map, including the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh," the ministry said.
It added, "Any inaccurate or misleading depiction will not be accepted. India's position on sovereignty and territorial integrity is clear, consistent and non-negotiable."
The Indian government has long maintained that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India and has rejected China's claims over the northeastern state. New Delhi has also maintained its position on Aksai Chin as part of the Union Territory of Ladakh.
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