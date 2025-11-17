Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986255https://zeenews.india.com/india/bacterial-infection-kills-31-blackbucks-at-karnataka-zoo-2986255.html
NewsIndia
BACTERIAL INFECTION

Bacterial Infection Kills 31 Blackbucks At Karnataka Zoo

The zoo originally had 38 blackbucks. Eight died on Thursday, and their post-mortem reports are expected on Tuesday. Despite veterinarians treating the surviving herd immediately, 20 more blackbucks died suddenly on Saturday, raising the toll to 28. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 06:29 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bacterial Infection Kills 31 Blackbucks At Karnataka ZooImage credit: Freepik

The blackbuck mortality crisis at Kittur Rani Channamma Mini Zoo in Belagavi worsened on Monday, with the death toll climbing to 31. In response, district in-charge minister Satish Jarkiholi met with Forest Department officials and directed them to take every possible step to safeguard the remaining animals.

The zoo originally had 38 blackbucks. Eight died on Thursday, and their post-mortem reports are expected on Tuesday. Despite veterinarians treating the surviving herd immediately, 20 more blackbucks died suddenly on Saturday, raising the toll to 28. The situation deteriorated further with two deaths on Sunday and another on Monday morning, sparking serious concern about how quickly the infection is spreading.

Experts from Bannerghatta National Park, along with Zoo Authority of Karnataka member-secretary Sunil Panwar, have identified Hemorrhagic Septicaemia (HS)—a highly contagious bacterial disease—as the likely cause. At this point, they have ruled out negligence by the zoo staff.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Minister Jarkiholi expressed deep concern over the unprecedented deaths. “I have spoken with Rangaswamy, Chairman of the Zoo Authority of Karnataka, and requested detailed information. A thorough investigation has been ordered to determine what led to the sudden loss of 31 blackbucks,” he said.

He added that the forest minister has already initiated a probe. “Initial reports point to a bacterial infection, but we are also looking into allegations of possible staff negligence,” he noted.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi
‘Just A Trailer Of 88 Hours...’: Army Chief Warns Pak Against Misadventure
Technology
OnePlus 15R Likely To Launch In India; Could Debut With 7,800mAh Battery- Read
Delhi blast
Delhi Blast: Dr Umar Brainwashed Kashmir Resident Jasir For Suicide Bombing Bu
International Students’ Day 2025
International Students’ Day 2025: History, Significance And Inspiring Wishes
Saudi Arabia bus accident
42 Indian Pilgrims Feared Dead In Saudi Bus Crash Incident | What We Know
Countrywide Visas
Countrywide Visas - India’s Trusted Canada PR & Immigration Experts
Technology
Lava Agni 4 India Launch Date Confirmed: Check Expected Specs And Price
Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026
Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2026 Expected To Be Out Soon- Check Steps
Viral video
Viral: IFS Officer Shares Mesmerising Leaf-Whistle Video, Internet Is Amazed
Jack Doherty
Miami Police Arrest YouTuber Jack Doherty, Drugs Recovered In Search