Bacterial Infection Kills 31 Blackbucks At Karnataka Zoo

The blackbuck mortality crisis at Kittur Rani Channamma Mini Zoo in Belagavi worsened on Monday, with the death toll climbing to 31. In response, district in-charge minister Satish Jarkiholi met with Forest Department officials and directed them to take every possible step to safeguard the remaining animals.

The zoo originally had 38 blackbucks. Eight died on Thursday, and their post-mortem reports are expected on Tuesday. Despite veterinarians treating the surviving herd immediately, 20 more blackbucks died suddenly on Saturday, raising the toll to 28. The situation deteriorated further with two deaths on Sunday and another on Monday morning, sparking serious concern about how quickly the infection is spreading.

Experts from Bannerghatta National Park, along with Zoo Authority of Karnataka member-secretary Sunil Panwar, have identified Hemorrhagic Septicaemia (HS)—a highly contagious bacterial disease—as the likely cause. At this point, they have ruled out negligence by the zoo staff.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Minister Jarkiholi expressed deep concern over the unprecedented deaths. “I have spoken with Rangaswamy, Chairman of the Zoo Authority of Karnataka, and requested detailed information. A thorough investigation has been ordered to determine what led to the sudden loss of 31 blackbucks,” he said.

He added that the forest minister has already initiated a probe. “Initial reports point to a bacterial infection, but we are also looking into allegations of possible staff negligence,” he noted.