Bad News For Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Cardholders? MHA Tightens Rule For Criminal Offences

In a major setback for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders, India has introduced stricter rules that OCI registration of any individual can be cancelled if they are convicted of a serious criminal offence or formally charge-sheeted in cases involving grave charges.

In a gazette notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs outlined two main grounds for cancellation of an OCI card: first, if the cardholder is sentenced to imprisonment of two years or more, or if they are charge-sheeted for an offence punishable with a jail term of seven years or longer.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (da) of section 7D of the Citizenship Act, 1955 (57 of 1955), the central government hereby states that an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) registration shall be liable to get cancelled when a person has been sentenced to imprisonment for term of not less than two years or has been charge-sheeted for an offence entailing punishment of imprisonment for seven years or more," the notification read, ANI reported.

Why MHA Issues This Statement:

MHA officials told ANI that the step is intended to strengthen the legal framework for OCI status, which offers specific rights and privileges to foreign nationals of Indian origin.

"The provision applies irrespective of whether the conviction occurred in India or abroad, provided the offence is recognised under Indian law," an MHA official said.