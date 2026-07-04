In the wake of the sensational financial scandal involving Ram Mandir Ayodhya, the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has announced the launch of an internal inquiry regarding allegations of theft and misuse of donations at the sacred Badrinath Dham.
Taking into account the extremely sensitive nature of the holy site, BKTC's leadership decided to undertake a formal internal inquiry after serious accusations were made on social media and by a local organization, the Bhairav Sena Sangathan, based in Dehradun.
Confirming the receipt of these accusations, the BKTC President Hemant Dwivedi declared that an independent, unbiased and factual committee would carry out an investigation into the counting and recording of donations at the shrine.
"An inquiry committee has been constituted with immediate effect," Dwivedi stated. "This committee will conduct its investigation and submit a report as soon as possible, which will be made public. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty, as this is a highly sensitive issue affecting the faith of millions."
The main complaint by Bhairav Sena suggested that one particular person who was designated as the "personal secretary" of the BKTC Chairman was behind the cash and offering theft during the daily counting process.
To clarify the exact nature of the relationship, Dwivedi said that he was not the personal secretary to him but is an employee of the BKTC for quite some time. He has worked as a personal assistant to three previous chairmen of the temple committee since 2014.
BKTC CEO Sohan Singh Rangad said that the management has taken a keen interest in analysing the footage from five CCTV cameras installed in the special counting room right after the complaint was made. But initially, it has been assessed that there is no footage that meets the quality standard required to pinpoint the specific timings of the alleged activity.
As a result, the CEO has issued show-cause notices to all employees and protocol officials responsible for the counting of the money collected.
In order to protect the revenue system of the Himalayan temples, the BKTC has come out with a stringent guideline on the need for vigilance and transparency in operations. This includes all donation counting centers, accounts wings, treasuries, guest houses, and puja counters in Badrinath and Kedarnath, as well as in 47 other temples within the region that fall under the jurisdiction of the BKTC.
The management threatened that in case of any anomaly, criminal and legal action would be taken against the concerned individuals under the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Act, 1939 and the state’s guidelines for the behavior of its employees. The CEO asked the public not to indulge in any misleading information that might damage the sentiments of devotees during the official inquiry process.
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