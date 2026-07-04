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  • /Badrinath Temple orders donation theft probe amid Ayodhya fund row fallout | Here's why

Badrinath Temple orders donation theft probe amid Ayodhya fund row fallout | Here's why

Following the Ayodhya controversy, the BKTC has ordered an internal probe into alleged donation theft at Badrinath Dham, checking CCTV and issuing staff notices.  

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 02:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 02:06 PM IST
Badrinath Temple orders donation theft probe amid Ayodhya fund row fallout | Here's why
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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