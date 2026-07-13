/Badrinath temple donation theft: SIT arrests suspended BKTC official Pramod Nautiyal in Dehradun

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the high-profile cash offerings theft at the Badrinath temple has significantly intensified its crackdown. In a major development that brings the heat closer to the top administration, the SIT has detained a high-ranking official embedded within the temple management committee.
The suspect, identified as Pramod Nautiyal, was picked up from Uttarakhand's capital, Dehradun, late Sunday evening. Nautiyal serves as the Private Secretary to the Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) and was directly tasked with managing the shrine's donations.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.