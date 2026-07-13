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Badrinath temple donation theft: SIT arrests suspended BKTC official Pramod Nautiyal in Dehradun

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the high-profile cash offerings theft at the Badrinath temple has significantly intensified its crackdown. In a major development that brings the heat closer to the top administration, the SIT has detained a high-ranking official embedded within the temple management committee.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 11:10 AM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 11:10 AM IST
Badrinath temple donation theft: SIT arrests suspended BKTC official Pramod Nautiyal in Dehradun
Image Credit: Devotees gather at Badrinath Temple as the shrine premises remain decorated. (IANS)

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