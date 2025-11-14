Advertisement
Bagaha Election Result 2025: BJP Candidate Ram Singh Wins Bihar Assembly Seat

Bagaha Election Result 2025: The Election Commission has declared the final results for the Bagaha Assembly Constituency in Bihar, with counting completed across 27 rounds.

|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 05:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bagaha Election Result 2025: The Election Commission has declared the final results for the Bagaha Assembly Constituency in Bihar, with counting completed across 27 rounds. The data shows a clear victory for Ram Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who secured 1,06,875 votes. He won the seat with a margin of 6,313 votes.

In second place was Jayesh Mangalam Singh of the Indian National Congress, who received 1,00,562 votes. The contest between the top two candidates remained tight, but the lead widened in the final rounds.

Other candidates were far behind. Nandesh Pandey Urf Chunnu Pandey from the Jan Suraaj Party received 5,799 votes, trailing the winner by over one lakh votes. The data clearly shows a significant gap between the top contenders and the rest of the field.

With this result, the Bagaha constituency has delivered a decisive win for the BJP. Voter preference in this seat appears to have been heavily polarised between the top two candidates, while the remaining contenders secured only a small share of the total votes.

Ram Singh also won the Bagaha assembly constituency in the 2020 elections, defeating Congress candidate Jayesh Mangalam Singh by a margin of 30,020 votes.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

