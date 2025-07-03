BREAKING | Bageshwar Dham Tragedy: One Dead, Eight Injured In Tin Shed Collapse During Dhirendra Shastri Birthday Event

A festive occasion turned tragic at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur district today, when a tin shed collapsed, killing one devotee and injuring eight others. The incident occurred as pilgrims gathered to celebrate the birthday of Bageshwar Dham's spiritual leader, Dhirendra Shastri.

Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh: District Hospital Dr. Naresh Tripathi says, "The injured person was brought from Bageshwar Dham in a critical condition and has passed away. A post-mortem was conducted today. According to the police records, Shyamlal Kaushal died due to being crushed…

