BREAKING | Bageshwar Dham Tragedy: One Dead, Eight Injured In Tin Shed Collapse During Dhirendra Shastri Birthday Event
A devastating accident at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur, MP, left one devotee dead and eight injured when a tin shed collapsed amidst heavy rain during celebrations for Dhirendra Shastri's birthday.
A festive occasion turned tragic at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur district today, when a tin shed collapsed, killing one devotee and injuring eight others. The incident occurred as pilgrims gathered to celebrate the birthday of Bageshwar Dham's spiritual leader, Dhirendra Shastri.
Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh: District Hospital Dr. Naresh Tripathi says, "The injured person was brought from Bageshwar Dham in a critical condition and has passed away. A post-mortem was conducted today. According to the police records, Shyamlal Kaushal died due to being crushed… https://t.co/4QshRvG1UL pic.twitter.com/AKqe1G17LT— IANS (@ians_india) July 3, 2025
More details are awaited...
