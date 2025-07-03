Advertisement
BABA BAGESHWAR DHAM

BREAKING | Bageshwar Dham Tragedy: One Dead, Eight Injured In Tin Shed Collapse During Dhirendra Shastri Birthday Event

A devastating accident at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur, MP, left one devotee dead and eight injured when a tin shed collapsed amidst heavy rain during celebrations for Dhirendra Shastri's birthday.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 12:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Tragedy at Bageshwar Dham (File photo)

A festive occasion turned tragic at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur district today, when a tin shed collapsed, killing one devotee and injuring eight others. The incident occurred as pilgrims gathered to celebrate the birthday of Bageshwar Dham's spiritual leader, Dhirendra Shastri.

More details are awaited...

