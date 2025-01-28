Baghpat: 7 Dead, Dozens Injured After Stage Collapses During Jain Nirvana Laddoo Parv In UP

Baghpat Accident: At least seven people lost their lives and over 60 others, including Jain disciples and police personnel, sustained injuries in a tragic stampede triggered by the collapse of a makeshift stage during the ‘Nirvana Laddoo Parv’ on Tuesday. The event was held in honor of Bhagwan Adinath, the first Tirthankara in Jainism.

The stage collapsed on Tuesday morning, causing widespread chaos and panic among the attendees. Several women and children were among those injured in the incident, which unfolded at the crowded religious gathering. Rescue operations commenced immediately to extricate those trapped under the debris.

"A ‘machaan’ (makeshift platform collapsed during the 'Laddu Mahotsav' program of the Jain community in Baraut. As per the information coming in, about 20-25 people were injured. Some had general injuries and received first aid before being sent home. 2-3 people are seriously injured, who are undergoing treatment in nearby hospitals," Baghpat SP Arpit Vijayvargiya told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and directed local authorities to provide urgent relief to the injured. He also wished for their speedy recovery.

Baghpat District Magistrate Asmita Lal and Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya visited the district hospital to assess the condition of the injured and oversee relief efforts.