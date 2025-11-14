Advertisement
BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS 2025

Bahadurganj Election Result 2025: AIMIM's MD Tauseef Alam Wins By Margin Of 28726 Votes

Bahadurganj Election Result 2025: The Election Commission has declared the final results for the Bahadurganj Assembly Constituency in Bihar, with counting completed across 26 rounds.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 06:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bahadurganj Election Result 2025: As per the Election Commission of India, Counting concluded in the Bahadurganj assembly constituency, after 26 rounds. From the Bahadurganj assembly seat, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen candidate MD Tauseef Alam has secured a victory by bagging 87315 votes. He defeated the nearest Indian National Congress rival Mohammed Masawar Alam by a margin of 28726 votes. Mohammed Masawar Alam polled 58589 votes. 

Talking about other candidates then they were far behind MD Tauseef Alam. The win shows a clear picture that people want to be led by him. It also highlights the trust All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen has built in Bahadurganj. 

About Bahadurganj then it is a Muslim-majority constituency along the Nepal border, and has a layered and competitive political landscape. After years of Congress dominance, AIMIM’s Mohammed Anzar Naimi scored a breakthrough victory in 2020. His recent move to the RJD has now reshaped the dynamics, setting up a fierce three-cornered contest for the 2025 elections as the opposition alliance navigates a looming seat-sharing clash.

