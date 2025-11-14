Bahadurpur Election Results 2025 Highlights: JDU Defeats RJD With Striking Margin

Madan Sahni has pulled ahead with 49,946 votes, surpassing RJD’s Bhola Yadav, who had taken an early lead after the first round. Independent candidate Ram Chatur Sahni is in third place with 3,192 votes, while Jan Suraaj’s Mohammad Amir Haider follows in fourth with 2,185 votes.

The Bahadurpur Assembly constituency in Darbhanga district has attracted significant attention as voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections concluded on November 6, 2025. The seat, numbered 85 and categorized as General, has historically seen close contests between the Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Bahadurpur, which falls under the Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency, has had a series of tight electoral battles. In the 2020 Assembly election, JD(U) candidate Madan Sahni defeated RJD’s Ramesh Choudhary by 2,629 votes, securing 68,538 votes (38.50%) against Choudhary’s 65,909 (37.03%). In 2015, RJD’s Bhola Yadav won the seat by a larger margin of 16,989 votes over the BJP’s Hari Sahani, polling 71,547 votes (45.95%) to Sahani’s 54,558 (35.04%).

The constituency had 3,00,009 registered voters in 2020, including 63,242 Scheduled Caste voters (21.08%) and 39,301 Muslim voters (13.10%). Among the Scheduled Castes, the Paswan community made up 32,700 voters (10.90%), reflecting the potential influence of the Lok Janshakti Party. By the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the electorate had increased to 3,11,991. Voter turnout has remained consistent, with 59.39% participation recorded in 2020.