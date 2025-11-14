Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2984921https://zeenews.india.com/india/baikunthpur-election-results-2025-vote-rjd-prem-shankar-prasad-vs-bjp-mithilesh-tiwari-jan-suraaj-ajay-prasad-winner-2984921.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION RESULT 2025

Baikunthpur Election Results 2025: Mithilesh Tiwari Of BJP Wins By Over 16,000 Votes

Baikunthpur Election Results 2025: BJP's Mithilesh Tiwari won by over 16,000 votes. A victory here can be pivotal in securing a larger mandate for political alliances. The outcome of the Baikunthpur seat could also carry weight in state-level coalitions. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 06:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Baikunthpur Election Results 2025: Mithilesh Tiwari Of BJP Wins By Over 16,000 Votes Baikunthpur Election Results 2025 (Image Credit: File Photo/ANI)

Baikunthpur Election Results 2025: Baikunthpur is a crucial seat in Bihar, known for its role in shaping the political direction of the state. This seat often experiences fierce competition due to its varied voter base, with parties focusing on issues that resonate most with local communities. 

A victory here can be pivotal in securing a larger mandate for political alliances. The outcome of the Baikunthpur seat could also carry weight in state-level coalitions. 

From the Baikunthpur assembly seat, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) fielded Prem Shankar Prasad against BJP's Mithilesh Tiwari, while Jan Suraaj gave a ticket to Ajay Prasad.  

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

BJP's Mithilesh Tiwari won by over 16,000 votes.  

With high stakes attached to it, every election sees a high-energy contest for control of Baikunthpur.

Also Check- Bihar Election Result 2025: No Takers for Congress? Voters Stay Away From Rahul Gandhi's Pitch

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bihar election result 2025
Baikunthpur Election Results: BJP's Mithilesh Tiwari Wins By Over 16,000 Votes
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025
Bahadurganj Result 2025: AIMIM's MD Tauseef Alam Wins By Margin Of 28726 Votes
Bihar election result 2025
Rupauli Election Result 2025: JDU's Kaladhar Mandal Wins, RJD Suffers Defeat
Bihar Election 2025
Raxaul Election Result 2025: Pramod Kumar Sinha Wins Bihar Assembly Seat
Bihar election result 2025
Madhepura Election Result 2025: RJD's Chandra Shekhar Defeats JDU's Kavita
Baniapur Election Result 2025
Baniapur Result: Kedar Nath Singh Takes On Chandani Devi In Close Contest
Bihar election results 2025
Bihar Poll Results 2025: How RSS Silently Engineered BJP’s Historic Sweep
Bihar Assembly elections 2025
Phulparas Election 2025: JDU's Sheela Kumari Wins By Margin Of 14099 Votes
Maharajganj Election Result 2025
Maharajganj Election Result: Hem Narayan Sah Leads RJD's Vishal Jaiswal
Bihar Election 2025
Govindganj Election Result 2025: Raju Tiwari Wins Bihar Assembly Seat