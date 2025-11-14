Baikunthpur Election Results 2025: Mithilesh Tiwari Of BJP Wins By Over 16,000 Votes

Baikunthpur Election Results 2025: Baikunthpur is a crucial seat in Bihar, known for its role in shaping the political direction of the state. This seat often experiences fierce competition due to its varied voter base, with parties focusing on issues that resonate most with local communities.

A victory here can be pivotal in securing a larger mandate for political alliances. The outcome of the Baikunthpur seat could also carry weight in state-level coalitions.

From the Baikunthpur assembly seat, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) fielded Prem Shankar Prasad against BJP's Mithilesh Tiwari, while Jan Suraaj gave a ticket to Ajay Prasad.

BJP's Mithilesh Tiwari won by over 16,000 votes.

With high stakes attached to it, every election sees a high-energy contest for control of Baikunthpur.

