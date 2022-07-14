Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi have taken a jibe at the inclusion of some new words in 'Unparliamentary' words. Moitra and Chaturvedi today tweeted and targeted the central government and PM Narendra Modi over this list. Mahua Moitra wrote in her tweet, 'Baith jaiye. Baith Jaiye. Prem se boliye. New list of unparliamentary words for LS & RS does not include Sanghi. Basically govt taken all words used by opposition to describe how BJP destroying India & banned them." Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi targeted the central government by referring to the old meme. She tweeted, 'Reminded of this meme. Agar karein toh karein kya, bolein toh bolein kya? Sirf, Wah Modi ji wah! Now seems like a reality!'

Unparliamentary Words

In fact, before the monsoon session of Parliament, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has released a new booklet on unparliamentary words. In this, words like jumlajeevi, child wit, covid spreader and snoopgate, even the commonly used shame, abuse, betrayal, corrupt, drama, hypocrisy and incompetent will now be considered unparliamentary in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Apart from these words, words like Shakuni, Jaichand, Lollipop, Chandal Quartet, Gul Khilaye, Pittu etc. will also not be used in both the houses.

Unlawful Conduct

According to the new booklet released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the use of such words would be treated as "unlawful conduct" and would not form part of the proceedings of the House. The Lok Sabha Secretariat has prepared a new compilation of such words and sentences under the title Unparliamentary Words, 2021, which have been kept in the category of unparliamentary expressions. This compilation, released for the use of members just before the monsoon session of Parliament starting from July 18, includes words or sentences that were declared unparliamentary in the year 2021 in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state legislatures. According to this, the words which are in the category of unparliamentary words, sentences or indecent expressions include bastard, black session, pimp, blood farming, double character, useless, gimmick, drumming, deaf government, taking chillum, chhokara, coal thief, goru. Thieves drink charas, bulls, Khalistanis, men of destruction, dictatorships, dictators, anarchists, traitors.



Unparliamentary words removed in these states too

In the compilation of unparliamentary expressions, some words or sentences removed from the proceedings in the Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha have also been kept, which include Bob cut hair, Gariana, Ant-shunt, Uchke, Ulta Chor Kotwal ko Dante etc. In this, some words declared unparliamentary in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly have also been kept, which includes drinking water, showing deftness etc.

According to Rule 380 of the Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha, if the Speaker feels that derogatory or unparliamentary or indecent or insensitive words have been used during the discussion, he can order their removal from the proceedings of the House. At the same time, according to rule 381, after marking the part of the proceedings of the House which has to be removed, a note is inserted in the proceedings in such a way that it was removed as per the order of the Speaker.