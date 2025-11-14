Advertisement
Bajpatti Election Result 2025: BJP Candidate Rameshwar Kumar Mehto Wins Bihar Assembly Seat

Bajpatti Election Result 2025: The Election Commission has announced the final results for Bajpatti Assembly Constituency in Bihar.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 09:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bajpatti Election Result 2025: According to the Election Commission of India, from the Bajpatti assembly seat, Rashtriya Lok Morcha candidate Rameshwar Kumar Mehto has secured a victory by bagging 99,144 votes. He defeated the nearest Rashtriya Janata Dal rival Mukesh Kumar Yadav by a margin of 3,395 votes. Mukesh Kumar Yadav polled 95,749 votes. 

In the previous 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Bajpatti (Sitamarhi) witnessed a significant political upset when RJD’s Mukesh Kumar Yadav defeated two-term sitting JDU MLA Ranju Geeta by 2,704 votes. The result ended JDU’s decade-long hold over this rural constituency and reflected a clear shift in local voter sentiment. With more than 3.37 lakh registered voters and renewed political focus from major parties, Bajpatti stands out as a key battleground to watch closely in the 2025 polls.

