NewsIndiaBala Bachchan Daughter Death: Prerna Bachchan Among 3 Killed In Indore Bypass Car Accident; Full Details
INDORE ROAD ACCIDENT

Bala Bachchan Daughter Death: Prerna Bachchan Among 3 Killed In Indore Bypass Car Accident; Full Details

In a heart-wrenching tragedy, Prerna Bachchan, daughter of former MP Home Minister Bala Bachchan, was killed along with two others in a high-speed car crash on the Indore bypass. Read about the Tejaji Nagar accident, the survivors, and the political leaders who expressed their grief.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 01:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bala Bachchan Daughter Death: Prerna Bachchan Among 3 Killed In Indore Bypass Car Accident; Full DetailsEx MP Home Minister's daughter among three killed in high speed car. (Photo: Social media/X)

A horrific road accident on the Tejaji Nagar bypass in which Prerna Bachchan, the daughter of former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister and current Rajpur MLA Bala Bachchan, and two other young persons died in the wee hours of Friday, January 9.

The collision that occurred pre-dawn around 5:15 AM has sent shockwaves through the state’s political circles.

High-Impact Collision Near Ralamandal

The victim members were on the way in a grey Tata Nexon (MP13 ZS 8994), which rammed into the rear of the heavy truck running ahead near the Mahindra Tractor showroom. The impact was so strong that the front half of the car was absolutely mangled, entangling the occupants inside.

Deceased: Prerna Bachchan, Prakhar Kasliwal (a resident of Tilak Nagar), and Man Sandhu died on the spot.

Survivor: Anushka Rathi, the 4th passenger, had been severely injured and was admitted to the MY Hospital immediately by rescue workers.

Visibility And Speed Under Investigation

According to preliminary police reports, the speed of the vehicle and the poor visibility caused by the early morning fog could be the causes of the tragedy. The driver of the truck that caused the accident reportedly fled the scene moments after the occurrence.

"The case has been registered, and we are checking the CCTVs of nearby showrooms to find the truck and its driver," said Devendra Markam, Station House Officer of Tejaji Nagar.

Political Leaders Offer Condolences

Soon after the news of the accident broke, leaders from both sides condoled the demise. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and the Leader of the Opposition, Umang Singhar, were among the first to offer condolences to Bala Bachchan. There have been calls for improved lighting and stricter enforcement of speeding on the Tejaji Nagar bypass, which has been identified as a hotspot for fatal truck accidents.

