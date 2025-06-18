Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2917623https://zeenews.india.com/india/bali-bound-air-india-flight-return-to-delhi-following-volcanic-eruption-near-destination-2917623.html
NewsIndia
AIR INDIA

Bali Bound Air India Flight Return To Delhi Following Volcanic Eruption Near Destination

A Bali-bound Air India flight returned safely to Delhi on Wednesday after reports of a volcanic eruption near the destination airport. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 10:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bali Bound Air India Flight Return To Delhi Following Volcanic Eruption Near Destination (File Photo : ANI)

A Bali-bound Air India flight returned safely to Delhi on Wednesday after reports of a volcanic eruption near the destination airport. 

“Air India flight AI2145 on June 18, 2025, from Delhi to Bali was advised to return to Delhi due to reports of a volcanic eruption near the destination airport in Bali, in the interest of safety. The flight landed safely back in Delhi, and all passengers were disembarked,” PTI reported, quoting Air India.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK