Bali Bound Air India Flight Return To Delhi Following Volcanic Eruption Near Destination
A Bali-bound Air India flight returned safely to Delhi on Wednesday after reports of a volcanic eruption near the destination airport.
“Air India flight AI2145 on June 18, 2025, from Delhi to Bali was advised to return to Delhi due to reports of a volcanic eruption near the destination airport in Bali, in the interest of safety. The flight landed safely back in Delhi, and all passengers were disembarked,” PTI reported, quoting Air India.
Air India flight AI2145 on June 18, 2025, from Delhi to Bali was advised to return to Delhi due to reports of a volcanic eruption near the destination airport in Bali, in the interest of safety. The flight landed safely back in Delhi, and all passengers were disembarked: Air… pic.twitter.com/Hl7WdvmfBT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 18, 2025
