Bali Bound Air India Flight Return To Delhi Following Volcanic Eruption Near Destination

A Bali-bound Air India flight returned safely to Delhi on Wednesday after reports of a volcanic eruption near the destination airport.

“Air India flight AI2145 on June 18, 2025, from Delhi to Bali was advised to return to Delhi due to reports of a volcanic eruption near the destination airport in Bali, in the interest of safety. The flight landed safely back in Delhi, and all passengers were disembarked,” PTI reported, quoting Air India.