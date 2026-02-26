Advertisement
NewsIndiaGiant python swims through flooded Bali streets; historic rains submerge Kuta and Seminyak | SHOCKING video
Giant python swims through flooded Bali streets; historic rains submerge Kuta and Seminyak | SHOCKING video

Shocking viral footage shows a massive reticulated python in Bali floodwaters as historic rains hit the island in 2026. Get the latest BMKG weather alerts for Kuta, Canggu, and Denpasar as tourist evacuations begin.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2026, 11:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Giant python swims through flooded Bali streets. (PHOTO: Social media/X)

Dramatic footage of a giant python swimming through a flooded residential road has gone viral. Bali is facing some of the heaviest rainfall it has seen in recent memory. The relentless downpours have caused widespread flooding across Indonesia’s premier resort island, turning world-famous tourist spots into murky waterways.

Viral encounter: Wildlife displaced by rising Waters

The shocking video, which appeared on social media late Wednesday, shows a massive reticulated python gliding through deep floodwaters on a submerged street.

Experts say that such sightings are becoming more common as extreme weather pushes wildlife out of their natural homes and into urban areas. Residents have been advised to be extremely cautious, as the murky water makes it hard to spot displaced snakes or debris.

Tourism hubs under water

The deluge, which has lasted over 72 hours, has greatly affected the Badung Regency, home to Bali’s most popular travel destinations.

Affected areas: Severe flooding has been reported in Kuta, Legian, Seminyak, and Canggu, as well as the provincial capital, Denpasar.

Impact on travelers: Dozens of guesthouses and luxury villas have been flooded, forcing tourists to evacuate with their luggage. Many international visitors have cut their trips short or moved to higher ground as the ground floors of popular accommodations became unlivable.

An unusually intense monsoon cycle

While Bali is used to seasonal rains, meteorologists call the current conditions "historic." The 2025–2026 monsoon cycle arrived earlier than expected and has been unusually intense. This has caused rivers to overflow repeatedly since late last year.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) has issued ongoing weather alerts for the region. While the typical seasonal peak has passed, experts warn that heavy rains—and the resulting flash floods—could continue well into early April 2026.

 

