Ballabhgarh murder accused Tausif a third-year student of physiotherapy

New Delhi: The key accused in the murder of 21-year-old student Nikita Tomar, Tausif, is pursuing a physiotherapy course. After shooting the girl, the assailant had fled with his associate in the car but was later arrested. The third-year student of physiotherapy is the grandson of Kabir Ahmed, who has been an MLA from Mewat.

The brother of Tausif's grandfather, Khurshid Ahmed, has been the Finance Minister of Haryana. Tausif's cousin uncle Aftab Ahmed is a Congress party MLA from Nuh.

The second accused, Rehan, has also been arrested. He is also a resident of Nuh. Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij confirmed this. The i20 vehicle in which both the accused had come allegedly to forcibly take the girl has also been identified.

Police Commissioner OP Singh said that the accused had gone from Faridabad to Nuh in the Mewat area after committing the crime.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also assured that strict action will be taken against the accused while talking to reporters. "The culprit in the Ballabhgarh incident has been arrested. Strict action will be taken against the culprit. No criminal will be spared," he added.

Nikita Tomar, the final year commerce student, was shot dead in broad daylight on Monday afternoon outside her college in Ballabhgarh, where she had gone to take an exam.

The culprit who shot her was seen in a video of the incident, captured on a CCTV camera outside the college, trying to shove her into a car. After shooting Tomar, the assailant fled with his associate in the car.

The 21-year-old was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her bullet wound. Locals and family members of the student also staged a protest.

The police today arrested the attacker Touseef and his accomplice, Rehan, and have sent them to two days police custody.

According to ACP Ballabgarh Jaiveer Rathi, Touseef and Rehan were waiting in a car for Nikita Tomar to come out of the college.

Nikita`s father said that the accused used to trouble her previously too, adding "We complained earlier also as these people used to trouble her and now they have killed my daughter."

"My daughter went to appear for an examination at the college. The assailant tried to forcibly make her sit in his car but she refused. After a brief scuffle, he shot her," he said.

The mortal remains of 21-year-old student Nikita Tomar were handed over to her family in Faridabad today.