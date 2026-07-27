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Balram Krishi Mahotsav connects farmers with scientific farming and prosperous future: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred Rs 3,308 crore to over 82.7 lakh farmers under the Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana at the Balram Krishi Mahotsav in Khandwa and highlighted initiatives to promote scientific, modern and profitable farming.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 09:04 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 09:04 PM IST
Balram Krishi Mahotsav connects farmers with scientific farming and prosperous future: MP CM Mohan Yadav
Image Credit: ANI

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