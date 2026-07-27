/Balram Krishi Mahotsav connects farmers with scientific farming and prosperous future: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said Madhya Pradesh, blessed by the Narmada River, continues to strengthen irrigation facilities for farmers in the Nimar region. He announced that on the occasion of Guru Purnima, the state would dedicate new Sandipani Schools to the public. A total of 275 schools have been approved in the first phase, of which 136 have been completed and 105 have already been inaugurated. The government will establish another 200 Sandipani Schools in the second phase. The Chief Minister added that these institutions are providing quality education rooted in Indian values. The state is also establishing new medical colleges and universities, while Indian youth continue to excel in sports. He congratulated Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medallist Mirabai Chanu, silver medallist Raja Muthupandi, and young cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi for their achievements.