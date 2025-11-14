Balrampur Election Result 2025: From the Balrampur assembly seat, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Sangita Devi has secured a victory by bagging 80459 votes. She defeated the nearest AIMIM rival, Mohammad Adil Hasan, by a margin of 389 votes. Mohammad Adil Hasan polled 80070 votes.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Mahammad Izhar Asfi clinched the Balrampur Assembly seat in 2020, defeating JD(U)’s Dulal Chandra Goswami. Designated as constituency number 65, Balrampur is an important segment of the Katihar Lok Sabha seat, which the Congress captured in 2024.

With a voter base of more than 3.33 lakh, Balrampur is a general-category constituency and a significant electoral battleground.