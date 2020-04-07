Ban media ads, suspend foreign visits, Sonia Gandhi suggests PM Narendra Modi in 5-point letter

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday (April 7) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting five measures to curb government's expenditure and to divert the money for the fight against Covid-19. Her suggestions included imposing a complete ban on media advertisements by the government and Public Sector Units for 2 years and suspending the Central Vista beautification project.

The suggestions came after Modi reached out to several opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, on April 5.

Congress President and CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi suggesting various measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/77MzCYiokl — Congress (@INCIndia) April 7, 2020

The first suggestion Sonia Gandhi made was to impose a complete ban on media advertisements - television, print and online - by the Government and Public Sectors Undertakings (PSUs) for a period of two years.

"The only exceptions should be advisories for Covid-19 or for issues relating to public health. Given that the Central Government currently spends an average of Rs 1250 crore per year on media advertisements (not including an equal or greater amount spent by PSUs and Government companies), this will free up a substantial amount to alleviate the economic and social impacts of Covid-19." wrote Sonia Gandhi.

In her letter to the Prime Minister, Sonia also suggested to scrap Central Vista project of approximately Rs 20,000 crore and put on hold all foreign visits of all ministers, bureaucrats and other dignitaries.

"At a time like this, such an outlay seems self-indulgent to say the least. I am certain that Parliament can function comfortably within the existing historical building and this sum could instead be allocated towards constructing new hospital infrastructure and diagnostics along with equipping our frontline workers with Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) and better facilities."

She also conveyed her support to the decision taken by the Union Cabinet to reduce salaries for Members of Parliament by 30 per cent and called for ordering proportionate reduction of 30 per cent in expenditure budget (other than salaries, pensions and central sector schemes) for the government of India.

"This 30 percent (i.e. Rs 2.5 lakh crores per year approximately) can then be allocated towards establishing an economic safety net for migrant workers, labourers, farmers, MSME’s and those in the unorganised sector," Gandhi wrote in the letter.

The Congress chief called for transferring all money under the 'PM Cares' fund to the 'Prime Ministers National Relief Fund' to ensure efficiency, transparency and accountability.

"Impose a complete ban on media advertisements - television, print and online - by the Government and PSU's for a period of two years," Gandhi said in the letter, asserting that the need of the hour is austerity measures to divert funds to the fight against COVID-19.

Here are the 5 suggestions from Sonia Gandhi:

1. Impose a complete ban on media advertisements - television, print and online - by the Government and Public Sectors Undertakings (PSUs) for a period of two years.

2. Suspention of Rs 20,000 crore 'Central Vista' beautification and construction project forthwith.

3. Proportionate reduction of 30 per cent in the expenditure budget (other than Salaries, Pensions and Central Sector Schemes) should be done for the Government of India as well.

4. Putting on hold all foreign visits including that of the President, the Prime Minister, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, State Ministers and Bureaucrats.

5. Transfer of all money under the 'PM-Cares' fund to the 'Prime Ministers National Relief Fund' to ensure efficiency, transparency and accountability.