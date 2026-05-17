Bandi Bhageerath's POCSO case: Lawyer claims 'he surrendered voluntarily'

The legal team representing Bandi Bhageerath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has disputed the Cyberabad Police’s claim that he was arrested in connection with a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

Hours after a magistrate remanded Bhageerath to 14 days of judicial custody on Sunday, his counsel, Karuna Sagar, asserted that the accused had voluntarily appeared before investigators and cooperated with the inquiry.

“In fact, he voluntarily surrendered before the SOT Cyberabad Police and has fully cooperated with the investigation process in accordance with the law. The attempt to portray a voluntary appearance and cooperation as an ‘arrest’ is misleading and creates a false public narrative,” the lawyer said.

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He further appealed to the public and media to recognise “the distinction between a voluntary surrender/cooperation and a custodial arrest”.

However, the Cyberabad Police maintained that Bhageerath was formally arrested on Saturday night. In a statement issued shortly after midnight, police said he had been taken into custody, questioned by the investigating officer and later produced before a magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M. Ramesh said the case was registered on 8 May at Pet Basheerabad Police Station following a complaint lodged by the minor girl.

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Investigators subsequently recorded statements from the victim and other witnesses during the probe. Based on the victim’s statement, police added Section 64(2)(m) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 5(1) read with 6 of the POCSO Act to the case.

Police said Ritiraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kukatpally, was assigned to supervise the investigation. The victim’s statement was also recorded before a magistrate under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

According to the police statement, Bhageerath was apprehended near Tech Park in Manchirevula, under the limits of Narsingi Police Station, at around 8.15 pm on 16 May 2026.

“Based on reliable information, the SOT team of Cyberabad apprehended the accused Bhageerath, near Tech Park, Manchirevula under Narsingi Police Station limits of Cyberabad and took him into custody at 8.15 pm on 16th May, 2026 and shifted him to Pet Basheerabad Police Station,” the statement said.

Police further claimed that during questioning in the presence of panch witnesses, the accused admitted to committing the offence.

“The accused was produced before the IO, who examined him in the presence of panch witnesses in the PS. The accused admitted to have committed the said offence. Hence, the IO arrested him. After completion of medical examination, the accused Bhageerath was produced before the Magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody,” the statement added.

Earlier on Saturday, Bandi Sanjay had posted on X that his son had not been arrested and had instead appeared before police voluntarily for questioning. He stated that Bhageerath had gone to Pet Basheerabad Police Station accompanied by two lawyers.

The latest development came a day after the Telangana High Court declined to grant Bhageerath interim protection from arrest.

Justice T. Madhavi Devi observed that she was not inclined to pass any interim order after examining the victim’s statement.

The case against Bhageerath was registered following allegations that he sexually assaulted a minor girl.

At the same time, the accused filed a counter-complaint in Karimnagar, alleging that the girl’s family had attempted to extort Rs 5 crore by threatening to implicate him in a false case.

Police had earlier issued a notice directing Bhageerath to appear before the investigating officer on 13 May. He did not appear on the scheduled date and instead sent a letter requesting two additional days before presenting himself for questioning.

(With ANI inputs)