Bandi Bhageerath's POCSO case: Police, Union Minister spar over high-profile arrest

The son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar was apprehended on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday in connection with a POCSO case, with Cyberabad Police Commissioner Anil Kumar Ramesh pushing back sharply against the minister's claim that his son had voluntarily surrendered. Quoting the Union Minister's own tweet, in which he stated he had "handed over" his son Bandi Bhageerath to the police through an advocate, the Commissioner was direct in his correction. "Petbasheerabad POCSO case accused Bandi Bhageerath has been apprehended on the outskirts of Hyderabad City and is being shifted to the police station for further legal procedures. It was not a surrender," he said.

Telangana | Cyberabad Police Commissioner Ramesh, "Petbasheerabad POCSO case accused Bandi Bhageerath has been apprehended on the outskirts of Hyderabad City and is being shifted to the police station for further legal procedures. It was not a surrender." https://t.co/yxPMKSxV98 May 16, 2026

The Minister's Version

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Bandi Sanjay Kumar had presented a rather different account of events. Speaking to the media, the Union Minister said he had made a conscious decision to hand his son over to the police once he was satisfied that bail would be granted. "Today I have handed over my son Bandi Bhageerath before the police through an advocate for investigation," he said, adding that he had previously decided to cooperate with the process when the complaint was first filed.

Hyderabad, Telangana | On his son Bandi Bageerath POCSO case, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, "Today I have handed over my son Bandi Bhageerath before the police through an advocate for investigation... I have previously said that all are equal before the law. My son has… — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2026

He explained the delay in these terms: "We handed over all the evidence to the legal teams, and after seeing it, they said that bail would be granted in the case. That is why there was a delay in the surrender. I have full respect for the judiciary."

Earlier in the day, however, before the apprehension, Cyberabad Police had formed five special teams, issued a look-out circular and were actively tracing Bhageerath using call detail records, IP addresses and other surveillance technologies. "We have formed five special teams to catch Bandi Bhagirath. We have also opened an LOC and are tracing him using CDR, IP addresses, and other technologies," a police official had said.

Also Read: Telangana HC refuses interim protection from arrest to Union Minister's son in POCSO case

What Case Alleges

The case centres on an FIR registered at Petbasheerabad Police Station. Charges have been filed under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for outraging modesty and sexual harassment, alongside Sections 11 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's mother, Bhageerath allegedly entered into a relationship with her daughter in June 2025 under false promises of marriage. Between October 2025 and January 2026, he allegedly subjected the girl to inappropriate physical acts and pressured her to consume alcohol. After the relationship ended on 7 January, the girl allegedly attempted self-harm on two occasions later that month.

On Saturday, the victim's statement, along with that of her parents, was recorded before a magistrate at Medchal District Court. "We recorded the victim girl's statement along with her parents' in front of a magistrate for 40 minutes," Cyberabad Police confirmed.

Bhageerath's Counter-Complaint

Bhageerath has characterised the case against him as a retaliatory move. He filed a complaint at Karimnagar-II Town Police Station on the same day as the FIR against him, alleging that the girl's parents had attempted to extort Rs 5 crore from him by threatening that their daughter would take her own life if the money was not paid. He has described the POCSO case as a direct "counterblast" to that complaint.

Bhageerath has also approached the High Court of Telangana seeking anticipatory bail.

The Minister Goes To Court

Separately, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar approached the City Civil Court in Hyderabad seeking the removal of what he described as defamatory content circulating on satellite television channels, YouTube and social media platforms. His petition requested the court to direct digital platforms and media houses to take down the material and prevent its further spread.

Further legal proceedings in the matter are expected to follow as per court directions.

(With ANI inputs)