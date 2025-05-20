Bangalore School Holiday News: Will Schools Be Closed This Week Due To Severe Waterlogging? See Weather Forecast Here

Bangalore School Holiday: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Bengaluru on Tuesday. The city is expected to see a maximum temperature of around 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain near 20 degrees celsius. Intense overnight rain on Monday severely affected daily life in Bengaluru, causing widespread waterlogging. The city witnessed typical monsoon visuals — flooded roads, people navigating through waterlogged areas, and rescue operations using inflatable boats, disrupting normalcy in India’s IT hub.

As per data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru recorded 105.5 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on May 19. The last time the city experienced such heavy rainfall in May was on May 18, 2022.

Will schools be closed this week?

Currently, schools in Bengaluru are closed for summer vacations. However, if waterlogging persists and a red alert is issued, the holidays may be extended as a precautionary measure.

CM Siddaramaiah to carry out inspection

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar are scheduled to carry out a city-wide inspection on May 21. The Chief Minister confirmed that the recent heavy rainfall caused a wall collapse, resulting in one fatality. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for various parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, with more rain expected over the next two days. Authorities are actively working to manage and reduce the impact of ongoing waterlogging across the city.

Two individuals in Bengaluru lost their lives due to electrocution following a bout of heavy rainfall in the city on Monday, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The victims have been identified as Manmohan Kamath, 63 and 12-year-old Dinesh, the son of Bharath, a Nepal national. According to South East Bengaluru DCP Sarah Fathima, Kamath was electrocuted while trying to operate a motor to drain water from his apartment basement.