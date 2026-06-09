Delhi Airport customs seize hydroponic weed worth Rs 1.42 crore from Bangkok flyer

NEW DELHI: Customs officers at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have arrested a passenger arriving from Bangkok after allegedly recovering 4,045 grams of hydroponic weed from his baggage. The seized narcotic substance is valued at around Rs 1.42 crore, according to Delhi Customs (Airport & General). A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.

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The passenger was intercepted on Monday after crossing the Green Channel at the airport. Customs officials had flagged his baggage during X-ray screening after noticing suspicious images.

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During a detailed search, officers recovered three vacuum-sealed packets containing the suspected hydroponic weed. The total weight of the seized substance was approximately 4,045 grams, with an estimated market value of Rs 1.42 crore.

In a post on X, Delhi Customs said, "The customs officers of IGI Airport, New Delhi, have booked a case of smuggling green colour NDPS substance. One passenger travelling from Bangkok to Delhi by flight no. AI 2356 dated 08.06.2026 was intercepted after crossing the Customs Green Channel at IGI Airport, New Delhi."

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the alleged smuggling attempt.

Pune Police detain 156 people during rave party raid

In a separate case, the Crime Branch of Pune City Police raided an alleged rave party in the Tulapur area and detained 156 people on Sunday. The team recovered around 3 grams of ganja during the operation.

The raid took place at 2:30 pm on June 7, at a venue within the limits of the Lonikand Police Station. It followed a tip-off about an unauthorised party, Crime DCP Gauhar Hasan said. A team of 15 officers and 65 constables carried out the action.

"We received information regarding an unauthorised party being conducted at Tulapur under the jurisdiction of Lonikand Police Station. Accordingly, a team comprising 15 officers and 65 constables conducted a raid at the venue at 2. 30 PM on 7 June, 2026," Hasan said.

Police found 107 men and 49 women at the spot, including three persons below the age of 21. The venue's liquor permit was valid only till 11:30 pm on June 6.

Apart from the ganja, officers seized three cup pots containing 10 banned hookah flavours and liquor worth around Rs 9,22,000. The total seizure is estimated at Rs 85 lakh.

Police have identified Aiman Sheikh of Blaze Entertainment and Yash Chaudhary of Star Light Entertainment as the principal organisers of the event. Further legal action is underway.

Delhi University student arrested with hydroponic marijuana worth Rs 20 lakh

In a separate incident, police arrested a Delhi University student after allegedly recovering hydroponic marijuana, also known as "OG", worth nearly Rs 20 lakh from his possession, officials said on Tuesday.

Police said the student was allegedly selling the banned drug and supplying it to college students in Delhi, IANS reported.

The arrest was made by the Anti-Narcotics Squad of the North-West District Police during an operation in the Vijay Nagar area.

According to police, the accused was involved in the illegal sale of hydroponic marijuana, a high-quality form of cannabis that is sold at a much higher price than regular marijuana.

(With agencies' inputs)

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