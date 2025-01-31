Bangladesh Army Planning Conspiracy Against India? BSF Detects.....; Takes Action On....

KOLKATA: The Border Security Force on Friday said its "strong objection" has led to the stopping of "illegal" construction by Bangladeshi citizens and its frontier force along the International Border in West Bengal, a phenomenon that is "increasing" in recent times. The North Bengal frontier of the force headquartered in Kadamtala, Siliguri, issued a press statement, saying "Although Bangladesh is constantly trying to carry out construction work in the border area through illegal means, BSF's vigilant eyes were always keeping an eye on their illegal activities and taking strict action." The frontier guards 932 km out of the 4,096 India-Bangladesh International Border (IB).

The frontier said, "In recent times, there has been an increase in illegal construction work by Bangladeshi citizens on the International Border adjoining Mekhliganj in Coochbehar within 150 yards of the IB in Bangladesh areas." On Friday, a case of construction of a sentry post bunker, within 150 yards of the IB, by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in the area of Dahgram Angarpota also came to light, which the BGB has been "forced to stop" after "strong opposition" from the BSF, it said.

Apart from this, an "illegal" house was being built within 150 yards of the IB in Phulkadabari, Mekhliganj. The BGB had to stop that too after strong objection from the BSF, it said. Last week, as per the force, Bangladeshis were trying to build two "illegal" houses within 150 yards of the IB in the Jhikabari area of Kuchlibari in Coochbehar.

"This was stopped by the BGB after the BSF's strong objection. The BSF is constantly monitoring the border through its soldiers and is foiling the attempts of illegal construction and smuggling by Bangladeshis," it said. The BSF has been maintaining an "alert" stance all along this border since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024. Senior officers of the force have earlier said that their relations with the BGB are good.

The ties between India and Bangladesh have been tense after the two countries summoned each other's High Commissioners in their national capitals sometime back. While Bangladesh expressed its concern over the "activities" of the BSF vis-a-vis fence erection and border killings during their meeting with the Indian High Commissioner, India made it clear to the acting Bangladeshi High Commissioner in Delhi that all laid down protocols were being followed while constructing the fence.

Early this week, Bangladesh's interim government said in Dhaka that it would seek to scrap some "uneven agreements" on borders with India during the meeting of the directors general of the border guards (BSF and BGB) of the two countries to be held next month.