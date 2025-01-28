Bangladesh Chalking Out New Terror Plan With Pakistan Against India Decades After Its Independence? — Check Exclusive Report

Following the visit of several senior Pakistani military officers to Bangladesh, a new terror plan involving the two countries has surfaced. The reason behind the visit was not known earlier, but now, ZEE News has learned about the true purpose behind their visit.

According to exclusive information obtained by Zee News, senior Pakistani military officials visited various locations in Bangladesh over four days. These areas include Cox’s Bazar, Ukhiya, Teknaf, Nakdarsur, Maulvi Bazar, Habiganj, Sherpur, Jamalpur, and Dinajpur.

During their visit, Pakistani military and intelligence officers, along with Bangladeshi Quartermaster Lieutenant General Faizul, toured these regions. Notably, ISI representatives also visited the Rangpur area in Bangladesh, which is located near India’s strategic Chicken Neck, or Siliguri Corridor.

Why did the Pakistani officials choose these specific areas in Bangladesh? What plans do they have for Cox’s Bazar and Ukhiya? ZEE News has addressed these questions and tried to find the answers in today’s episode of DNA.

Around 34 years ago, the Indian Army and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Mukti Bahini freed East Pakistan from Pakistan's grasp, leading to the birth of independent Bangladesh. Now, Pakistani military representatives have returned to Bangladesh, visiting regions that were pivotal during the 1971 war, including Maulvi Bazar and Ukhiya, which were key witnesses to the Pakistani surrender.

The Pakistani army’s visit to Maulvi Bazar and Ukhiya was not to reflect on their humiliating past but rather to further their plans to spread anti-India terrorism in these strategically important areas. These regions, as significant as they were during the 1971 war, continue to hold immense military value today.

During the 1971 war, Mukti Bahini launched major offensives in Maulvi Bazar, Ukhiya, and Dinajpur against the Pakistani army. These areas are surrounded by narrow rivers and canals, making it difficult for the enemy to launch counterattacks. Additionally, these regions are home to dense forests, providing cover for armed groups to hide and operate.

Zee News has also learned that the Pakistani military has sent 67 highly trained terrorists to these areas. These terrorists are reportedly training operatives of Harakat-ul-Jihad-Islami, as well as cadres of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh’s student wing, in terror tactics.

With the proximity of these areas to the Indian border, their dense forests and rivers, and the presence of Pakistani-trained terror operatives, it is evident that Pakistan is planning terrorist operations against India from the very land that saw the birth of Bangladesh’s independence in 1971.