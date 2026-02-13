Bangladesh election results 2026: PM Modi speaks to Tarique Rahman, says 'as two close neighbours...'

Bangladesh election results 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to BNP chief Tarique Rahman, who is set to become the new Bangladesh Prime Minister after his party established a victory in the polls.

PM Modi said on X (formerly Twitter) that he spoke to Tarique Rahman and congratulated him on the victory.

"Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections. I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh," the PM wrote.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Prime Minister Modi also stated that he reaffirmed India's continued commitment to the peace and prosperity of the people of both nations.

"As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples," he added.

Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections.



I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh.



As two close neighbours with deep-rooted… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2026

Also Check- Bangladesh Election Result 2026: 'Dark Prince' Tarique Rahman leads BNP to landmark victory

Bangladesh election results 2026

Bangladesh's Election Commission has declared the official results for 297 constituencies in the 13th National Parliament election, according to ANI, Prothom Alo reported on Friday.

Announcements for the Chittagong-2 and Chittagong-4 constituencies have been deferred and will be made at a later stage, while the result of another constituency was postponed earlier.

EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed provided these details during his concluding remarks at the Election Commission Secretariat in Agargaon today, outlining the status of the declared and pending seats.

Of the 297 announced seats, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies won 212. The 11-party electoral alliance headed by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami secured 77 seats. Islami Andolan Bangladesh took one seat, and independent candidates claimed seven seats.

As per Prothom Alo, the party-wise breakdown shows that the BNP won 209 seats independently.

Voter turnout stood at 60.26 per cent in this election, with 48 million 74 thousand 429 "yes" votes and 22 million 25 thousand 627 "no" votes cast, according to Prothom Alo.

With the results now official for most seats, the stage is set for Tarique Rahman's BNP to assume governance responsibilities.

(with ANI inputs)