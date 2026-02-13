Bangladesh election results: Krishna Nandi, lone Jamaat-e-Islami candidate loses Khulna-1 seat as BNP sweep polls

Bangladesh election result: Krishna Nandi, the lone Hindu candidate fielded by Jamaat-e-Islami(JMI) has lost in the Khulna-1 (Botiaghata and Dacope) constituency.

Ameer Ejaz khan from BNP has secured the seat with total of 121,352 votes.

Hindustan times reported, Dhaka-based The Business Standard mentioned that in total of 120 constituency, Ameer Ejaz Khan received maximum of 121,352 votes with the paddy sheaf symbol. On the other hand, the Jamaat candidate received 70,346 votes with Daripalla symbol,

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ejaz Khan has defeated Noni Gopal Mondal, a Hindu candidate from now banned Awami League party and will be taking his seat. As per Mondal previous Victories, he held the post twice, one in 2008 and the other in 2024.

About Khulna-1 seat

Khulna-1, a parliamentary constituency, comprising Batiaghata and Dacope upazilas of the Khulna district is considered one of the significant, competitive seat with past results showing contests between major parties including Bangladesh Nationalist Party(BNP).

History of the seat

In the previous 2001 elections, Panchanan Biswas, a candidate from Awami League won. Then again in 2008, Awami League fielded Noni Gopal Mondal who won the elections from this seat. Further again in 2024, Noni Gopal Mondal won again while contesting on an Awami League ticket.

Nandi pitch amid attacks on Hindus

Since 2024, Bangladesh has seen a rise in attacks on minorities and since then it's uprising.

The spate of killings involving members of the Hindu minority reportedly began with the death of Dipu Chandra Das, a garment factory worker who was allegedly lynched in Bhaluka in Mymensingh over accusations of blasphemy.

According to reports, he was beaten by a mob and later set on fire. The incident drew widespread condemnation. Responding to the outrage, the interim government headed by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said there was “no place for such violence in the new Bangladesh” and assured that those responsible for the “heinous crime” would face strict action.

In a separate incident, another Hindu man, who owned a grocery shop, was reportedly attacked with sharp weapons and killed in Narsingdi, located on the outskirts of Dhaka, on January 6.

Against the backdrop of rising tensions, Krishna Nandi chose to contest the elections on a Jamaat ticket, arguing that his candidature itself challenges the narrative that Hindus are unsafe in Bangladesh. By entering the fray as a Hindu representative of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, he maintained that his political journey sends a strong message about inclusion.

Writing for Al Jazeera ahead of the Bangladesh polls, Nandi said his decision to run under the Jamaat banner reflected a reality often overshadowed by “fear, misinformation and political convenience.”

“My name is Krishna Nandi. I am a Hindu. I am a businessman. I am also a parliamentary candidate of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. For many readers, this combination appears unusual. For me, it reflects a deeper truth about politics in Bangladesh,” he wrote.

Nandi further asserted that if Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami were to form the government, Hindus would not be compelled to leave the country or seek refuge in India. “No Hindu will have to leave Bangladesh. No Hindu will be forced to go to India,” he said, adding that the community would live “with dignity, safety and respect.” He emphasised that his assurances were not symbolic, but promised concrete guarantees of security, justice and equal rights under the law.