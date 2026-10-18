/‘Bangladesh, France-like unrest planned in India’: Rijiju alleges plot to trigger violence during anti-SIR protests

“Everyone’s true colours have been exposed, whether it is Prashant Kishor, Prashant Bhushan, Rahul Gandhi or Arvind Kejriwal. On one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put India on the world map — not merely in terms of recognition, but by paving the way for the country’s progress with an aim of Viksit Bharat by 2047; on the other hand, these Opposition parties, including Shiv Sena, Congress, and the Cockroach Janta Party, are all members of the Tukde-Tukde gang,” Singh alleged.