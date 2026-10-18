/‘Bangladesh, France-like unrest planned in India’: Rijiju alleges plot to trigger violence during anti-SIR protests

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday accused what he described as “anti-India” groups and some politicians of attempting to incite young people and trigger violence to force a regime change in the country. He alleged that a conspiracy similar to events in Bangladesh and France had been planned in India but failed.
“Regime change in India is absolutely possible, but only through elections, not through Soros,” Rijiju wrote on X, referring to American billionaire George Soros. His remarks appeared to link the recent protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to what he alleged was an attempt backed by foreign interests to destabilise the country.
Soros and his network have faced allegations of funding protests in several countries, particularly those governed by conservative leaders.
Drawing comparisons with political unrest abroad, Rijiju cited the violence in Bangladesh and incidents of rioting, arson and looting in France to attack what he described as efforts to dislodge the BJP-led government.
“The violent incident that occurred in Bangladesh and the riots, arson, and looting that took place in France, a similar conspiracy was hatched for India as well,” he said.
“Anti-India gangs and some politicians had colluded to incite the youth and spread violence on our streets. But those who devised this dangerous conspiracy forgot that India is neither Bangladesh nor France,” the minister added.
Rijiju's remarks came amid protests demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls.
Opposition parties have claimed that the revision has resulted in more than 13 crore Indians being left off voter lists. The protests have intensified political tensions between the BJP and opposition parties over the electoral process.
The minister did not provide evidence in his post to substantiate the alleged conspiracy involving foreign interests.
The remarks came a day after Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh criticised Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with other Opposition figures, including Prashant Bhushan and Arvind Kejriwal. Singh alleged that their actions had exposed their intentions and accused Opposition parties of being part of what he called the “Tukde-Tukde gang”.
“Everyone’s true colours have been exposed, whether it is Prashant Kishor, Prashant Bhushan, Rahul Gandhi or Arvind Kejriwal. On one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put India on the world map — not merely in terms of recognition, but by paving the way for the country’s progress with an aim of Viksit Bharat by 2047; on the other hand, these Opposition parties, including Shiv Sena, Congress, and the Cockroach Janta Party, are all members of the Tukde-Tukde gang,” Singh alleged.
The exchange reflects the growing political confrontation over the SIR exercise, with BJP leaders accusing Opposition groups of trying to destabilise the government, while Opposition parties have raised concerns over the revision of electoral rolls and demanded action against the Chief Election Commissioner.
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