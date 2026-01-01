In a fresh twist to the murder case of Bangladeshi Islamist radical Sharif Osman Hadi, one of the prime accused, Faisal Karim Masud alias Daud, has denied all charges against him and rejected claims that he fled to India after the killing.

In a video message, which Zee News did not independently verify, Masud said he had no role in Hadi’s murder and alleged that the case against him was based on a “fabricated conspiracy.”