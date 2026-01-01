Advertisement
NewsIndiaBangladesh Hadi Murder Case: Im In Dubai, Says Suspect; Dhaka Accused India Of Sheltering
OSMAN HADI MURDER SUSPECTS

Bangladesh Hadi Murder Case: 'I'm In Dubai,' Says Suspect; Dhaka Accused India Of Sheltering

In a video message, which Zee News did not independently verify, Masud said he had no role in Hadi’s murder and alleged that the case against him was based on a “fabricated conspiracy.”

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2026, 06:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Bangladesh Hadi Murder Case: 'I'm In Dubai,' Says Suspect; Dhaka Accused India Of ShelteringVisual of Faisal Karim Masud and Osman Hadi. (Photo source: X/IANS)

In a fresh twist to the murder case of Bangladeshi Islamist radical Sharif Osman Hadi, one of the prime accused, Faisal Karim Masud alias Daud, has denied all charges against him and rejected claims that he fled to India after the killing.

