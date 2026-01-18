Bangladesh: Hindu Shop Owner Beaten To Death While Protecting Teen Worker

Dhaka: In Bangladesh’s Gazipur district, a Hindu man was beaten to death after he tried to protect a teenage worker from an attack, police told local media.

The incident has sparked anger in the local community and has raised fresh concerns about attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

What We Know So Far?

The victim, 55-year-old Liton Chandra Ghosh, also known as Kali, owned a sweetshop called Baishakhi Sweetmeat and Hotel on Baranagar Road where the incident took place, according to The Daily Star.

Ghosh was at his shop on Saturday morning when a dispute broke out.

Police officials and eyewitnesses said the incident began around 11 am when 28-year-old Masum Mia entered the shop and got into a verbal argument over a minor issue with 17-year-old employee Ananta Das.

What started as a disagreement quickly turned into a physical fight, media reports said.

Shortly after, Masum Mia’s parents, Mohammad Swapan Mia, 55 and Majeda Khatun, 45, arrived and allegedly joined in the assault.

The situation escalated further as all three reportedly attacked others present at the shop.

Liton Ghosh intervened in an attempt to protect Ananta Das and calm the situation. However, he was also assaulted during the clash.

According to the reports of IANS, he was struck on the head with a shovel, sustaining critical injuries and dying on the spot.

Residents rushed to the scene after the attack, detained Masum Mia along with his parents, Swapan Mia and Majeda Khatun, and later handed them over to the police.

Kaliganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Zakir Hossain confirmed the incident to The Daily Star and said that the three suspects have been taken into custody.

He added that legal proceedings were underway in connection with the murder and that further investigation was being carried out to ascertain all details related to the incident.

The killing of Liton Ghosh has sparked widespread anger among members of the local community, especially as it comes just a day after another Hindu man was killed in Bangladesh.

Previous Incident

On Friday, Ripon Saha, who worked at a fuel station, was crushed to death by a car while trying to stop the vehicle from leaving the petrol pump without paying for fuel.

The car allegedly ran over him before fleeing the scene.

Growing Concerns Over Attacks on Hindu Minorities

Both incidents have raised alarm with the recent killing viewed as part of a growing pattern of attacks against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

(From the Inputs of IANS)