Bangladesh In Turmoil: Army Chief General Zaman Vs Mohammad Yunus As Political Crisis Deepens

After Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left the country in 2024, interim leader Mohammad Yunus tightened their grip on Bangladesh’s political scene. Army Chief General Waqar Uz Zaman, who reportedly ensured Hasina’s safe exit, has become a prominent critic of Yunus, intensifying tensions amid rising radical influence and delayed elections.

Tensions between General Zaman and Yunus have escalated since the latter ordered the release of radical and terror-linked prisoners. In March, General Zaman warned of a potential major terror attack due to the unchecked presence of extremists. A month later, he opposed the proposed Rakhine Corridor project with Myanmar. Recently, he demanded early elections to protect democracy, a direct challenge to Yunus.

Despite multiple promises, elections have yet to be held. Yunus's advisors first hinted at a January 2025 date, but no official announcement followed. Instead, student leaders linked to Yunus launched a new party—NCP—which has failed to gain significant public support.

According to a February 2025 opinion poll, Khaleda Zia’s BNP led with 17 per cent support, Jamaat-linked parties followed at 12 per cent, Hasina’s Awami League held 6 per cent, while NCP received a mere 2.1 per cent.

Even in exile, Sheikh Hasina remains more popular than Yunus’s proxies, and Khaleda Zia’s return has further challenged Yunus's grip.