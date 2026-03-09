Bangladesh military intelligence chief's secret India visit lays ground for thaw in ties: Report

Since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's ouster in 2024 and the establishment of the Muhammad Yunus regime, the Bangladesh and India ties have gone downhill. While India gave asylum to Sheikh Hasina, it did not cut diplomatic channel with Dhaka. As soon as BNP revived its presence in the country and Tarique Rahman rose to lead the party after his mother Khalida Zia's demise, India sent External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to meet him. When the BNP stormed to power with Rahman as Prime Minister, New Delhi sent Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to his swearing-in event. India indicated that it’s keeping the channels open for talks but not a cost of national interest.

Dhaka seemed to have understood the message that both nations can thrive when mutual respect is achieved. Thus, within weeks of the formation of the new BNP-led government, Bangladesh’s military intelligence unit - Bangladesh’s Director General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) chief - Major General Mohammad Kaiser Rashid Chowdhury visited New Delhi almost secretly on medical grounds and held crucial meetings, reported The Print.

According to the report, Major General Mohammad Kaiser Rashid Chowdhury held crucial meetings with Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Parag Jain and India’s Director General of Military Intelligence Lieutenant General R.S. Raman. The intelligence sharing meeting laid the ground for a thaw in ties between the two nations in the post-Yunus era.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The intelligence leaders reportedly reached an understanding to ensure that territory of both nations are not used against each other by individuals with interests. They also opened the channels of communications that were frozen for the last 18 months.

Notably, under Yunus, Bangladesh saw repeated violence that not only worked to erase the history of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman but also unleashed atrocities against Hindu minorities. While India raised the issue with Bangladesh, Dhaka denied the charges. The Yunus government was also at odds with India over the repatriation of Sheikh Hasina and raised the issue with New Delhi. However, India reportedly did not respond to the request.

However, now under the BNP, Bangladesh is working to resolve the diplomatic disputes with India and normalise the ties. Khalilur Rahman, Bangladesh’s former national security adviser, has been retained in Tarique Rahman’s cabinet as foreign minister, signalling continuity in the country’s foreign policy under the new prime minister.