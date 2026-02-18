Bangladesh: PM appoints Khalilur Rahman as Foreign Minister

Bangladesh: Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has allocated portfolios to the 50 members of his newly formed cabinet, setting the course for his administration after the party’s sweeping electoral win.

Among the key appointments, former national security adviser Khalilur Rahman who served during the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has been named Foreign Minister. Senior BNP leader Shama Obaid, previously associated with the party’s international affairs wing, will serve as State Minister for Foreign Affairs.

An official notification issued after the distribution of portfolios confirmed that Tarique Rahman will personally oversee the Cabinet Division, the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces Division.

Other senior leaders have been entrusted with major ministries. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has taken charge of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives. The Finance and Planning Ministry has been assigned to Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, while Joint Secretary General Saluddin Ahmed will head the Home Ministry.

The cabinet formation follows the landmark 2026 Bangladesh general election held on February 12, which reshaped Bangladesh’s political landscape. After years of political unrest culminating in the 2024 uprising that led to the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party secured a commanding victory, winning more than 200 seats in the 300-member Jatiya Sangsad.

Tarique Rahman, son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and former President Ziaur Rahman, returned from years in exile to lead the BNP to power and has since taken oath as Prime Minister, bringing an end to Hasina’s extended tenure.

The elections were held alongside a constitutional referendum and witnessed relatively strong voter participation, with greater representation of minority candidates. Rohana Hettiarachchie, Executive Director of People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL), described the polls as competitive and orderly. Even so, the absence of major parties such as the Awami League and continuing debates over political reforms suggest that challenges lie ahead for the new government.

