Amid anticipation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's possible return to Bangladesh, police authorities have ramped up security and issued strict directives to maintain law and order across the country.

According to Zee News, around 200 to 250 Awami League supporters from each state may march towards the capital, Dhaka, in the coming week prompting heightened surveillance measures.

Zee News has accessed an official directive issued by the Chattogram Metropolitan Police, which has instructed all station officers to maintain close watch over their jurisdictions. The circular specifically calls for immediate action against any anti-social or anti-national activities, particularly in light of potential mobilization by Awami League supporters.

The directive warns of possible disruptions and underscores concerns about criminal elements misusing mobile phones, SIM cards, and social media platforms to engage in unlawful or anti-state activities.

As a precautionary measure, police have been asked to monitor all activities of Awami League supporters and to identify and track suspicious individuals within their areas.

The order also emphasizes community engagement, urging officers to coordinate with local mosques, political parties including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and NCP and religious leaders to spread awareness and encourage public vigilance.

In a significant move to prevent any mass movement towards Dhaka, as per the Zee news reports local police units have been told to ensure that no individuals or groups proceed to the capital during this sensitive period. Supporters of Hasina are to be restrained within their local areas to prevent potential unrest.