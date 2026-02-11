Bangladesh Polls amid violence, geopolitical stakes: BNP vs Jamaat battle draws global spotlight

Bangladesh is set to vote in a crucial general election tomorrow, an event being closely watched across the region, particularly in India. The outcome is expected to shape not only Dhaka’s internal political trajectory but also its foreign policy orientation and regional stability. With counting scheduled to begin at 4 PM tomorrow and results due on 13 February, tensions are high amid reports of political clashes, minority concerns, and allegations of foreign influence.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the high-stakes contest, framing it as more than just a domestic political battle. The program examined claims that the election has effectively turned into a larger geopolitical face-off, with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by Tarique Rahman on one side and Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh on the other, amid allegations of indirect backing from global and regional powers.

The principal contest is between the BNP, the party of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, now led by her son Tarique Rahman, and Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh. Recent commentary has suggested that Tarique Rahman has drawn favorable attention from sections of the U.S. establishment, including remarks from the U.S. Ambassador in Dhaka describing him as a potential messenger of democratic restoration. Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami is alleged by critics to enjoy support from Pakistan’s military leadership, particularly Field Marshal Asim Munir, a claim that adds a sharp geopolitical dimension to the election narrative.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to a survey by Bangladesh-based organization NRC, the BNP is projected to win 220 of 300 seats, with an estimated 77 percent vote share. The Jamaat-e-Islami alliance is projected to secure between 46 and 57 seats, with around 12 percent vote share. If these trends hold, the BNP would emerge as the dominant force in the next parliament.

However, the election campaign has been overshadowed by violence and unrest. Reports claim that since the announcement of elections in December 2025, at least 16 Hindus have been killed, over 100 shops looted, and nearly 50 Hindu homes set on fire. Areas including Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chittagong, and Khulna have reportedly witnessed incidents targeting minorities. Allegations have surfaced that members linked to BNP’s student wing and leaders associated with Jamaat-e-Islami were involved in various incidents, though these claims remain politically contested.

The United Nations fact-finding committee has also expressed concern about the safety of minorities, citing reports of organized violence and warning of potential attempts to prevent Hindu voters from participating in the electoral process. Minority communities are said to be anxious about their security regardless of which major party forms the next government.

Both major parties have also adopted positions that critics describe as critical of India. The BNP manifesto calls for equal sharing of river waters with India, while Jamaat-e-Islami has pledged to revoke what it describes as special privileges extended to India. Tarique Rahman has spoken about reducing India’s dominance within SAARC, and Jamaat leaders have emphasized strengthening ties with Muslim-majority countries.

Adding to the charged atmosphere are allegations of electoral malpractice. Bangladeshi media reports claim that ballot papers without serial numbers were printed, raising fears of manipulation. Police have reportedly seized large quantities of burqas allegedly intended for use in fraudulent voting schemes. UN observers have further alleged the circulation of deepfake videos targeting female candidates to intimidate them into withdrawing.

Clashes between BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami workers have intensified in recent weeks. Since 20 January, there have reportedly been 25 incidents of confrontation, leaving around 150 injured and 16 dead. The violence has deepened concerns about the credibility and safety of the electoral process.

As Bangladesh heads to the polls, the result will determine not only the country’s internal power balance but also its strategic alignment in South Asia. With regional and international implications at stake, the world, and especially India, will be closely watching the verdict delivered by Bangladeshi voters.