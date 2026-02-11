Bangladesh prepares for high-stakes polls amid intense global attention

Bangladesh: All preparations for Bangladesh’s 13th National Parliamentary Election have been completed, with the District Returning Officer confirming that logistical and procedural arrangements are in place for smooth polling.

Officials said ballot papers, boxes, seals, indelible ink and required forms have been readied and distributed strictly in line with Election Commission guidelines. The materials were dispatched from designated distribution centres in a structured and coordinated manner.

Voting equipment was sent to polling stations across the district under tight security. Police and other law enforcement agencies oversaw the transportation process to prevent any disruption. Security personnel have also been deployed at polling centres to maintain order before, during and after voting.

The District Returning Officer expressed confidence that adequate steps have been taken to ensure the election is conducted in a peaceful, free and fair manner. Polling staff have been directed to carry out their responsibilities with neutrality and professionalism, while voters have been urged to participate in an orderly way.

As the country heads toward its 13th national polls, many see the election as a significant democratic moment. Tawohidul Haque, Associate Professor and Criminologist at the University of Dhaka, said the vote is taking place in a changing political context. According to him, the evolving landscape has created space for fresh ideas and greater engagement among political parties and voters.

Across the country, citizens are preparing to cast their ballots, with many closely following campaign developments and party manifestos. Haque noted a visible sense of anticipation among the electorate.

At the same time, concerns have been raised about the security and rights of minority communities. Stressing the need for unity, he said the country must avoid divisions between majority and minority groups. Minority communities, he added, expect their constitutional and legal rights to be upheld.

He acknowledged that in some areas, minority voters have expressed fear. However, he maintained that law enforcement agencies, government institutions and the Election Commission are taking necessary steps to ensure the safety and confidence of all voters.

