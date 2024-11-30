Bangladesh Protest: Another Hindu Priest Arrested Amid Violence, Confirms ISKCON Member

Another Hindu priest has been arrested in Chattogram, just days after the detention of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. The arrested priest, identified as Shyam Das Prabhu, is reported to have visited Chinmoy Krishna Das in jail before being detained. According to the media reports, Shyam Das Prabhu was arrested without any official warrant.

On Saturday, reports confirmed the arrest of Shyam Das Prabhu, a member of the International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). The monk, who was actively involved in spiritual and community work, had reportedly gone to meet Chinmoy Krishna Das at the prison where he has been held since his arrest earlier in the week.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has expressed deep concern over the arrests of both priests. Radharamn Das, Vice President and Spokesperson of ISKCON Kolkata, shared updates on the situation through social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

He confirmed the arrest of Shyam Das Prabhu, stating: "Another Brahmachari Sri Shyam Das Prabhu was arrested by Chattogram Police today."

Arrest Of Chinmoy Krishna Das

The recent arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON member, has sparked a series of protests. On Monday, the prominent Hindu priest was arrested in connection with a sedition case. Despite appeals for his release, he was denied bail on Tuesday, further stoking unrest.

The case is reportedly related to his involvement with certain religious activities that the authorities claim violated national security laws.

Chinmoy Krishna Das's arrest has attracted widespread criticism from human rights groups and religious organizations, with many accusing the Bangladesh government of suppressing religious freedom, especially targeting the Hindu community.

The arrests of these two prominent Hindu priests have led to a wave of protests both within Bangladesh and internationally. Human rights groups, as well as religious and political leaders, have condemned the actions of the Bangladeshi authorities. There are increasing calls for the release of the arrested priests and a fair trial process.