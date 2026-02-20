Bangladesh restores all visa services for Indians: Tarique Rahman's government signals New Delhi thaw

In a significant move to improve ties, the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi officially resumed full visa services for Indian citizens on Friday. This decision comes just three days after Tarique Rahman was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh. It marks a notable shift in Dhaka’s foreign policy toward New Delhi.

Visa services had been suspended for nearly two months after a sharp downturn in relations in December 2025. The resumption indicates that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leadership is focusing on stabilizing bilateral relations as a top priority.

End of the diplomatic freeze

Relations between the two neighbors declined sharply in late 2025 after the assassination of anti-India student leader Sharif Usman Hadi. The incident led to massive protests across Bangladesh, during which some groups targeted the Hindu minority and committed acts of lynching.

In response to the worsening security situation and growing anti-India sentiment, both countries reduced consular operations. While business and work visas remained partially active, medical and tourist visas were completely halted. As of Friday morning, the Bangladesh High Commission confirmed that all categories, including tourism, are now fully operational.

India to reciprocate in Sylhet and Dhaka

Dhaka's decision has prompted a reciprocal action from India. On Thursday, Aniruddha Das, India’s Senior Consular Officer in Sylhet, told Bangladeshi media that New Delhi is working to fully restore all visa categories for Bangladeshi nationals.

"Right now, we are prioritizing and issuing medical and double-entry visas. However, the process to resume travel and other visa categories is on track and will return to normal operations very soon," Das stated.

Will PM Tarique Rahman choose Delhi for his first foreign visit?

Diplomatic circles are buzzing with speculation about Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s first official overseas trip. Earlier this week, Indian Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended Rahman's swearing-in ceremony as a representative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Birla presented a formal invitation from PM Modi, asking Rahman to visit India. This gesture aims to reset the relationship after the previous administration under Muhammad Yunus broke tradition last year by choosing China for the first state visit, which caused significant unease in New Delhi.

