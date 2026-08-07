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Bangladesh seeks more diesel supplies from India amid power, gas shortages

Indian High Commissioner Trivedi met Bangladesh’s Minister of State for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Anindya Islam Amit, where both sides exchanged views on further strengthening India–Bangladesh cooperation in the power and energy sectors

Published: Aug 07, 2026, 02:10 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 02:10 PM IST
Bangladesh seeks more diesel supplies from India amid power, gas shortages
Image Credit: IANS

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