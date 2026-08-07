/Bangladesh seeks more diesel supplies from India amid power, gas shortages

Bangladesh has sought an increase in diesel supplies from India through the cross-border pipeline to help resolve the country’s ongoing electricity and gas shortages, according to local media reports.
Addressing reporters, Bangladesh's Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood made the remarks following a meeting with Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi at the Secretariat in Dhaka. He said energy cooperation was one of the key issues discussed.
"We import diesel from India through the pipeline, and we have requested them to supply more," Bangladeshi daily The Business Standard quoted Mahmood as saying.
Emphasising that Bangladesh and India have several areas of mutual interest as neighbouring countries, he said that meeting with the Indian envoy was part of his routine engagements with foreign diplomats.
"I regularly meet ambassadors from different countries. The meeting with the Indian high commissioner was also a routine one. As India is our neighbouring country, we have many areas of mutual interest, and those issues were discussed," he added.
Indian High Commissioner Trivedi called on Mahmood on Thursday, where both sides exchanged views on further strengthening India–Bangladesh cooperation in the power and energy sectors. Bangladesh’s Minister of State for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Anindya Islam Amit, was also present during the meeting.
“The discussion focused on the importance of cross-border power and energy connectivity as a key pillar of India–Bangladesh economic partnership. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing cooperation based on mutual interest and mutual benefit, with a view to enhancing energy security, promoting sustainable development, and supporting the prosperity of the people of both countries,” the Indian High Commission in Dhaka posted on X.
Earlier in April, an additional 5,000 tonnes of diesel began flowing into Bangladesh from India through the India–Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline, reinforcing Dhaka’s fuel security amid the maritime uncertainty in West Asia affecting energy imports, reports said.
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