Bangladesh Sought Extradition Of Sheikh Hasina, India Yet To Respond: Centre Tells Parliament

The Union Government on Thursday confirmed receiving an extradition request from the Bangladesh government. Bangladesh has sought the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for alleged offences committed before her arrival in India, the government informed Parliament.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha, stated, "No response has been conveyed to the government of Bangladesh." Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year, after fleeing Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League's 16-year rule.

The government was questioned whether Bangladesh had indeed sought Sheikh Hasina's extradition, the reasons for the request, and the response conveyed to Bangladesh.

"The government of Bangladesh has sought the extradition of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for offences allegedly committed before she came to India on 5th August 2024. No response has been conveyed to the Government of Bangladesh," Singh said.

Bangladesh has been witnessing violence since Hasina's ouster. On Wednesday, a mob stormed the house of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence in Dhaka and destroyed it.

India on Thursday voiced anguish over destruction of the historic residence of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and said the "act of vandalism' should be strongly condemned. "It is regrettable that the historic residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, a symbol of the heroic resistance of the people of Bangladesh against the forces of occupation and oppression, was destroyed on February 5," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"All those who value the freedom struggle that nurtured Bangla identity and pride are aware of the importance of this residence for the national consciousness of Bangladesh," he said. Jaiswal was responding to media queries on the incident. "This act of vandalism should be strongly condemned," he said.