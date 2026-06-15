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  • /Bangladesh summons Indian envoy as PM Tarique Rahman’s adviser returns to Dhaka, after Delhi airport row

Bangladesh summons Indian envoy as PM Tarique Rahman’s adviser returns to Dhaka, after Delhi airport row

Dr Jahed Ur Rahman, an adviser to Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Tarique Rahman was stopped and heavily delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 05:56 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 05:56 PM IST
Bangladesh summons Indian envoy as PM Tarique Rahman’s adviser returns to Dhaka, after Delhi airport row
Image Credit: L- Screengrab/ @sidhantX, R- IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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