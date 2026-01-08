Bangladesh Suspends Visa Services At Key India Missions Over Security Concerns

Bangladesh’s interim government on Thursday said it had instructed several of its key diplomatic missions in India, including the High Commission in New Delhi, to suspend visa services, citing security concerns.

According to The Daily Star report, Foreign Affairs Adviser M Touhid Hossain told a media briefing at the foreign ministry that three missions in India had been asked to keep their visa sections closed “for the time being”.

“What I have done is that I have asked our three missions to keep their visa sections closed. It’s a security issue,” Hossain said, responding to a question on whether Bangladeshi missions had restricted tourist visas for Indian nationals.

While the adviser did not name the missions, diplomatic sources confirmed that visa sections at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, the Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, and the Assistant High Commission in Agartala have been closed. Business and work visas remain outside the scope of the restriction.

The decision follows an overnight move by the Deputy High Commission in Kolkata to restrict visa services, after similar measures were implemented in New Delhi and Agartala. Visa services at Bangladesh’s missions in Mumbai and Chennai continue to operate normally.

India had earlier imposed restrictions on visas for Bangladeshi nationals after August 5, 2024, citing security concerns. Bilateral relations between Dhaka and New Delhi have remained strained since the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina was ousted following violent, student-led protests in July and August last year.

During the same briefing, Hossain said Bangladesh would pursue diplomatic efforts to seek exemption from a newly imposed United States visa bond requirement, describing the move as “certainly unfortunate and painful for us”.

However, he added that the US decision was “not abnormal," noting that the measure was not applied exclusively to Bangladesh and that several countries were facing similar immigration-related challenges.

Asked about Bangladesh’s potential interest in procuring JF-17 Thunder fighter aircraft from Pakistan, the foreign affairs adviser said discussions were ongoing.

“I can’t tell about this today. (But) Talks are underway. You will know once things are finalised,” he said.