Bangladesh Urges Peaceful Diplomacy Amid US Operations In Venezuela

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Monday said it was closely watching the unfolding situation in Venezuela, noting with concern the fast-moving developments that have drawn global attention.

The statement came after dramatic events over the weekend, when a US military operation led to the capture of Venezuela’s deposed leader Nicolas Maduro. In an official press release, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was concerned about the recent developments and emphasised that disputes between nations should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue, in line with the UN Charter and international law.

US President Donald Trump described the operation as swift, secretive and precisely coordinated, saying it was carried out under the cover of darkness. According to US officials, American forces entered Venezuela and detained Maduro along with his wife, Cilia Flores, from the Fuerte Tiuna military base in Caracas, where they were staying within the heavily guarded military complex.

Following their detention, the couple was moved to the USS Iwo Jima, part of a US naval deployment around Venezuela, and later flown to a US air base. US authorities said Maduro and Flores are facing charges linked to an alleged narco-terrorism conspiracy.

The operation, which reportedly took less than 30 minutes, was described by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth as a large joint military and law enforcement mission. Senior military officials said it followed months of intelligence gathering and planning, adding that there were no US casualties and that Maduro surrendered without resistance.

Maduro, who had been in power for over a decade after succeeding Hugo Chavez, faced criticism for elections widely viewed as manipulated. His capture sparked sharp reactions worldwide, with allies such as China, Russia and Iran condemning the move, while concerns were also voiced by European countries.

Amid the political fallout, Venezuela’s Supreme Court appointed Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as interim president. Trump, meanwhile, dismissed opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, saying she lacked sufficient support to lead the country.