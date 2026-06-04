Shots in Bangladesh, arrests in Bengal: Diplomat blows the lid off government complicity in Usman Hadi's death

A stunning claim came forward in the case of Sharif Usman Hadi, the top Bangladeshi youth leader who was killed. His brother, Omar Hadi, says that people connected to the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the opposing Jamaat-e-Islami party, and the old interim government's advisors organised his death.

Usman Hadi played a big role in the fierce student protests in Bangladesh that made Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina flee. An intense critic of both India and Hasina's group, he created a powerful organisation called 'Inqilab Manch.' Last December 12th, while running for office in Dhaka, masked shooters snatched his life right in front of him, blasting him in the head.

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He got quick medical care in Singapore but died six days later. Now, Omar, who works as a Bangladeshi diplomat in the UK, hit back at those involved. Recently, he dropped serious accusations in two thorough Facebook posts.

According to Omar, a Jamaat-e-Islami Chief's personal aide arranged everything for the hit. Plus, Omar said helpers from the previous temp government, along with today's BNP MPs and officials, pulled off the killing.

"A private secretary to Jamaat-e-Islami Chief (Ameer-e-Jamaat) Shafiqur Rahman meticulously prepared the ground for Martyr Usman Hadi's assassination. Furthermore, certain advisors (ministers) from the previous interim government, alongside current MPs and ministers of the present BNP government, were directly complicit in this murder."

Omar Hadi issued a direct appeal to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, urging him to bring all the perpetrators to justice. He added a stark warning to the Prime Minister, asserting that if the killers are not apprehended, they will not hesitate to target the state leadership next.

Border breakthrough: Suspects apprehended in West Bengal

As the investigation expanded internationally, a major breakthrough occurred on the night of March 7–8, when border security and police units apprehended two Bangladeshi fugitives in India.

The suspects were tracked down and arrested in the border town of Bongaon, located in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The detained individuals were formally identified as the following:

Rahul alias Faisal Karim Masud (37)

Alamgir Hossain (34)

Fallout from the murder: Mass riots and political ouster

Usman Hadi's assassination triggered a wave of retaliatory violence across Bangladesh. In the immediate aftermath of his death, furious supporters launched coordinated attacks on media houses, newspaper offices, and prominent cultural organizations. The communal friction escalated dramatically in Mymensingh, where a Hindu factory worker was brutally lynched by an angry mob.

The deteriorating law-and-order situation and mounting public outrage placed immense pressure on the administration of Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus. The crisis ultimately forced Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, the then-Home Affairs Advisor and former police chief, to tender his resignation.

This prolonged period of volatile transition culminated in the general elections of February 2026. Tarique Rahman’s BNP secured a landslide majority, officially dissolving the interim administration to form the current elected government.

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